Russia is taking active measures to shape the minds of its youngest citizens when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ministry of Education has recently unveiled new history textbooks, which include sections about the “special military operation” in Ukraine, the annexation of Crimea, and Western sanctions. This move has garnered criticism, with some viewing it as an attempt to indoctrinate school children and discourage independent thinking.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently argued that Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine is aimed at liberating the country from a “Nazi regime” and Western influence. He has gone as far as denying the existence of an independent Ukraine, asserting that the country has always been a part of Russia and that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.

The new textbooks reinforce this narrative by depicting occupied regions in Ukraine as part of Russia. These textbooks describe Ukraine as an “ultranationalist state” where dissent is suppressed and anything Russian is viewed as hostile. They also caution students about the unreliability of online information on Ukraine, warning them about the production of staged videos and fake photos.

Sergey Kravtsov, Russia’s Education Minister, stated that the textbooks include sections on the reasons for the military operation, its objectives, denazification, demilitarization, and the incorporation of new regions into the Russian Federation. He even pledged to update the textbooks after the war, “as soon as we win.”

According to Katerina Tertytchnaya, an associate professor of comparative politics at University College London, these new textbooks are not unexpected. Since 2014, there has been an increase in efforts to promote a patriotic narrative of Russian history through textbooks, curriculum content, and extracurricular activities. These efforts intensified even more after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Ministry of Education introduced a program called “Conversations about important things,” which aims to foster patriotism, love for the motherland, and service starting from the age of six. The program features video addresses from top Russian officials and focuses on topics like the reunification with Crimea and Russia’s position as a leader in the nuclear industry.

Critics argue that these educational changes are part of a broader transformation of the national culture, characterized by hyper-patriotism, hyper-nationalism, and exclusion of minorities. It seems that the Russian government aims to create a narrative of “Russia versus the world,” encompassing various subjects taught in schools.

What sets Russia apart from other countries is the lack of room for critical thinking and dissent. The regime is investing in education reforms that discourage critical thinking and stifle any form of criticism or dissent. Additionally, any semblance of a free press has been extinguished, with Western publications and social media sites being blocked online.

While many countries introduce patriotic ideas and civic values in their education systems, Russia’s approach appears to restrict critical engagement and alternative perspectives. The impact of these efforts on young minds remains a topic of discussion and concern.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new approach to education in Russia?

A: Russia has introduced new history textbooks that promote a narrative of the conflict in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, aiming to shape the minds of young students.

Q: How does Russia depict occupied regions in Ukraine?

A: The new textbooks depict occupied regions in Ukraine as part of Russia and describe Ukraine as an “ultranationalist state” where dissent is persecuted.

Q: Is critical thinking encouraged in Russian schools?

A: No, the Russian government is actively implementing education reforms that discourage critical thinking and stifle any form of criticism or dissent.

Q: Are Western publications and social media accessible in Russia?

A: No, since the start of the war, Western publications and social media sites have been blocked online in Russia.

Q: What are the concerns regarding Russia’s approach to education?

A: Critics are concerned that these educational changes contribute to a hyper-patriotic and exclusionary national culture, where dissenting opinions and alternative perspectives are disregarded.