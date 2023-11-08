In a daring operation that took place during the night of August 26-27, counter-intelligence agents from the 13th Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched an attack on the Kursk Airbase in western Russia. The audacious move targeted four Russian Su-30 fighters, a MiG-29 aircraft, two Pantsyr air defense systems, and S-300 radars using state-of-the-art attack drones.

The precision strikes were carried out successfully, with the majority of the drones reaching their intended targets. Russian air defense managed to intercept only three of them, according to insider sources. Unfortunately, casualties and the extent of damage inflicted are not yet known.

The Ukrainian operation, codenamed “Bavovna” (meaning “cotton” in English), was characterized by its spectacular nature. The term “bavovna” signifies a loud explosion occurring far behind the frontlines, reflecting the resounding impact of the attack. This brazen act serves as a testament to the capabilities and determination of the Ukrainian counter-intelligence agents.

The aftermath of the strike reverberated throughout Kursk, as witnesses reported several powerful explosions shaking the area. While the Russian Defense Ministry asserted that they had successfully intercepted the drones, the governor of Kursk Oblast disclosed that one drone had collided with an apartment building overnight.

This unexpected assault on the Kursk Airbase demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to defending its interests and challenging Russian aggression. By targeting crucial military assets, Ukrainian counter-intelligence aims to disrupt Russian operations and assert its own position on the international stage.

As the details of this remarkable operation continue to unfold, it stands as a stark reminder that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia remains far from resolved. The Ukrainian counter-intelligence forces have sent a bold message to their adversaries, emphasizing their determination to protect their homeland and their willingness to employ innovative tactics to achieve their objectives.