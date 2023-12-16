Ukraine Successfully Counterattacks Russian Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile

In a recent development, Ukrainian forces have claimed a significant victory by successfully shooting down a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile. This comes as a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has touted the missile as “invincible.” The Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Inhat, confirmed that the missile was intercepted during an aerial strike conducted by Russian troops over Kyiv on December 14.

The Ukrainian forces quickly responded to the Russian missile strikes, effectively deploying their air defense systems to counter the attack. The residents of Kyiv reported hearing loud explosions attributed to the operation of the Ukrainian air defense systems. It is believed that Russia launched the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles along with decoy targets in an attempt to confuse and evade the air defenses.

This successful interception of the Kinzhal missile is not the first time that Ukraine has managed to counter the so-called “invincible” Russian hypersonic missile. Earlier this year, Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down six Kinzhal missiles in a single night using their Patriot missile defense systems. Although the Russian officials dismissed these claims, Ukraine has consistently maintained that their Patriot defense could effectively neutralize the Kinzhal threat.

The Kinzhal is a Russian hypersonic missile known for its remarkable speed and long-range capabilities. It is capable of reaching speeds greater than Mach 10 and can travel 1,500 to 2,000 kilometers while carrying both conventional and nuclear payloads. The missile is fired using the MiG-31K aircraft of the Russian Air Force, although there have been reports of the Su-34 also being tested with the Kinzhal.

In response to increasing Russian missile strikes, Ukraine has been bolstering its air defense capabilities. Germany, the second-largest military aid provider to Kyiv, recently delivered a second Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. This additional Patriot battery strengthens Ukraine’s defense against the Kinzhal missile and provides a significant boost to their overall air defense capabilities.

