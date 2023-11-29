Russian Naval Base in Sevastopol Faces Disruptions After Severe Storm

Sevastopol’s harbor defenses, which were designed to prevent sea drone attacks, have suffered significant damage following a powerful storm. Satellite images from Planet Labs reveal that the structures, such as booms and barges, that once safeguarded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol are now in disarray.

The recent hurricane-like storm that battered Crimea with winds exceeding 90 mph and massive waves has caused widespread destruction. As a result, gaps in air and port defenses, sea surveillance, and other crucial areas have emerged, which Ukraine may seek to exploit to its advantage. Logistical disruptions to the war effort are also anticipated.

Over the years, Sevastopol has made substantial efforts to enhance its harbor defenses due to frequent seaborne attacks. The Russian military has employed a multi-layered defense concept consisting of boom obstacles and nets across the harbor entrance. Additionally, kinetic systems and surveillance aircraft and boats are deployed to detect and engage threats.

Unfortunately, the storm not only damaged the physical harbor barriers but also appears to have destroyed the pens holding trained bottlenosed dolphins, according to naval expert H. I. Sutton. It is unclear whether the dolphins were relocated before the storm or if they have yet to be located.

Given the vulnerabilities caused by the storm, Ukraine may attempt to exploit this gap in Sevastopol’s harbor defense. Throughout history, using opportunities presented by adverse weather conditions has been a strategic principle of warfare. Furthermore, Ukraine has publicly stated its intention to continue attacks across Crimea.

It remains uncertain how long it will take Russia to restore the damaged defenses now that the weather conditions have improved. Russian authorities have declared a state of emergency in parts of Crimea to address the damage to civilian infrastructure, but they have made no mention of the harbor defenses.

In addition to fortifying Sevastopol harbor, Russia has also implemented protective measures for the Kerch Bridge, a $4 billion project connecting occupied Crimea to Russia. Previous attacks on the bridge by Ukrainian Sea Baby USVs prompted the installation of sunken barges and booms in its vicinity. Recent imagery indicates that some of these defenses have been dislodged or washed away.

Despite the temporary degradation of these defenses, restoration efforts are likely to commence soon as the weather conditions improve. In the meantime, the situation poses a potential strategic advantage for Ukraine. As Russia works towards repairing the damage, the security of its naval base in Sevastopol remains a top priority.