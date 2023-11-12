New Title: Leadership Change in Russia’s Aerospace Forces Sparks Speculation

Russia’s aerospace forces are undergoing a significant leadership change, leading to various speculations and inquiries into the future direction of the country’s military operations. General Sergei Surovikin, who once commanded Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine, has reportedly been dismissed from his position as head of the aerospace forces. The news, first reported by Alexei Venediktov, a well-connected journalist, drew attention to the ongoing power struggles within the Russian military.

While there has been no official confirmation of Surovikin’s removal, several nationalist Russian military blogs and media outlets have echoed the reports. The exact reason for his dismissal remains unknown, as the official decree has not been made public. However, Venediktov mentioned that Surovikin will continue to hold a position within the defense ministry.

In a recent update, the RBC media outlet corroborated the reports, stating that according to their sources, Surovikin had indeed been relieved of his post. The outlet quoted an unnamed source from Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, reporting that Surovikin’s replacement would be a Russian Air Force commander. Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov, head of the Main Staff of the Air Force, will temporarily act as the commander-in-chief of the Air Force.

The leadership change comes on the heels of the turmoil caused by a mutiny in June, led by the Wagner mercenary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against Russia’s defense establishment. Surovikin, who was seen as a crucial ally to Prigozhin in his power struggle with other top military officials, had urged Prigozhin to stand down during the mutiny. However, news reports emerged suggesting that Surovikin was being investigated for potential involvement in the revolt.

In light of these developments, questions arise regarding the impact of Surovikin’s departure on future military operations. Some military bloggers, quoted by the Washington-based think tank The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), claim that Surovikin’s dismissal is not surprising and has no significant implications. According to these bloggers, Russian authorities had already removed Surovikin from power immediately after the June rebellion led by Prigozhin.

With the change in leadership, attention now turns to the future direction of Russia’s aerospace forces. Surovikin, known by the nickname “General Armageddon” for his role in Russia’s military intervention in Syria, was appointed to oversee military operations in Ukraine last October. However, his role was later handed to Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov in January, with Surovikin becoming his deputy.

As more information emerges about the circumstances surrounding Surovikin’s dismissal, it remains to be seen how this leadership change will impact Russia’s military strategy and its ongoing involvement in Ukraine and other conflicts.