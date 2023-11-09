Russian General Sergei Surovikin Makes Unprecedented Return Home

In a surprising turn of events, Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who had been absent from the public eye since the Wagner mercenary group’s brief mutiny in June, has made an unprecedented return home. The news was first shared on social media by Ksenia Sobchak, a well-known Russian media personality. While the authenticity of the accompanying photograph has not been verified by Reuters, it depicts a man in sunglasses and a cap walking alongside a woman believed to be Surovikin’s wife, Anna.

Contrary to previous reports suggesting a fallout with the Kremlin and ongoing investigations into his possible complicity, a second report from independent journalist Alexei Venediktov on his Telegram channel states that General Surovikin is at home with his family, on leave, and available to the Defense Ministry. Unfortunately, no pictorial evidence was provided to confirm this claim.

General Surovikin, who earned the moniker “General Armageddon” for his role in Russia’s military intervention in Syria, was temporarily removed as head of the air force last month. His deputy, Viktor Afzalov, assumed the position on a temporary basis. Before that, Surovikin played a significant role in Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine, which were later handed over to General Valery Gerasimov.

While opinions on Surovikin within the defense establishment varied, the late Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke highly of him, praising his fearlessness and sense of responsibility. Prigozhin, known for his critical stance on Russia’s defense establishment, tragically died in a private jet crash last month.

The return of General Sergei Surovikin raises questions about the uncertainties surrounding his absence and the rumors of his fall from grace. What prompted such a swift homecoming and what impact will it have on the Russian military hierarchy? As the situation continues to unfold, more insights and clarity will undoubtedly emerge.