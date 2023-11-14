Russia’s Military Shake-Up: General Armageddon Replaced Amidst Wagner Mutiny Fallout

In a surprising and strategic move, Russia’s air force commander known as “General Armageddon” has been removed from his position following the mutiny by Wagner mercenaries against Moscow. Sergey Surovikin, a formidable military figure with a reputation for brutality during Syria’s civil war, has not been seen in public since the attempted uprising in June. Although not publicly sacked, state media sources have confirmed his replacement.

General Surovikin, recognized as one of Russia’s most effective commanders, had earned his moniker due to his ruthless tactics deployed in Syria. With close ties to Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, he was deeply entrenched in the mutiny that unfolded over a 24-hour period in late June. The revolt, which posed a significant threat to President Vladimir Putin’s leadership, resulted from Wagner forces’ discontent with Moscow’s handling of the Ukrainian invasion. If left unchecked, the mutiny could have plunged Russia into civil war, acknowledged President Putin.

Thankfully, the march on Moscow led by Mr. Prigozhin’s forces was halted outside the capital after negotiations brokered by Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. This agreement allowed Wagner troops to retreat to Belarus, removing them from active combat operations in Ukraine where they were deeply involved in fierce fighting. Meanwhile, Mr. Prigozhin himself has been spotted in St. Petersburg and Belarus recently, even posting a video suggesting he was in Africa, another theater of Wagner’s activities. Defense minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the two top officials targeted in the mutiny, have retained their positions.

Since his appearance in a video urging Prigozhin to abandon the march on Moscow, General Surovikin has vanished from public view. Speculation about his fate has been rampant, with some sources suggesting he may be interrogated or under house arrest. While US officials have revealed that General Surovikin had expressed support for Prigozhin, the extent of his involvement in the rebellion remains uncertain.

According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, General Surovikin has now been replaced as commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces by Colonel General Viktor Afzalov, who heads the main staff of the air force. The swirling rumors about General Surovikin’s removal were further fueled by television personality Ksenia Sobchak, who revealed that his family had not been in contact with him since his alleged dismissal.

This change in leadership comes at a time when Russia faces drone attacks in multiple regions. Moscow has been targeted six times in the span of one week, causing damage to buildings and prompting heightened security measures. Ukraine’s intelligence agency also claimed to have destroyed a crucial S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system in Russian-occupied Crimea. These developments pose embarrassing challenges to the Kremlin, as Ukraine continues to strike deep into Russian-held territories.

As the Wagner mutiny fallout continues to unfold, Russia’s military landscape faces significant changes. With General Armageddon replaced and escalating drone attacks, the nation’s security and stability hang in the balance.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is General Armageddon?

A: General Armageddon is the nickname given to Sergei Surovikin, a military commander known for his ruthless tactics during Syria’s civil war.

Q: What is the Wagner mutiny?

A: The Wagner mutiny refers to the uprising led by Wagner mercenaries against Moscow in protest of Russia’s handling of the invasion of Ukraine.

Q: Who is Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin?

A: Yevgeny Prigozhin is the founder of the Wagner private military company, which has been involved in various conflicts, including the Syrian war and the Ukrainian invasion.

Q: What are the implications of General Surovikin’s replacement?

A: General Surovikin’s removal signifies a significant shake-up within Russia’s military hierarchy, as the fallout from the Wagner mutiny continues to unfold.