Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to strengthen the diplomatic ties between Russia and North Korea. Although the original article mentioned North Korea’s support for Russia’s war on Ukraine, this new article will explore the broader context of the visit.

Lavrov’s visit comes after the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome. The visit is seen as an opportunity to discuss and implement agreements reached during that meeting. It highlights the growing interest in comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

During his visit, Lavrov attended a reception where North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui emphasized the “unbreakable comradely relationship” between the two countries. This visit further solidifies the strategic decisions and leadership of Kim and Putin.

The diplomatic ties between Russia and North Korea have become increasingly significant in the face of their separate confrontations with the United States. Lavrov praised North Korea for firmly defending its sovereignty and security, despite pressure from the U.S. and the West. He also expressed Russia’s full support for North Korea’s policies to protect its security and economic interests.

This visit builds upon recent interactions between the two nations. In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea for meetings with Kim and was invited to a military parade showcasing North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles. Kim’s visit to Russia in September marked his first foreign trip since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the original article raised concerns about a potential arms alliance between Russia and North Korea, this article emphasizes the broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen relations. The visit by Lavrov demonstrates Russia’s deep interest in developing comprehensive cooperation with North Korea.

Although no specific details about Lavrov’s meetings with Choe were provided, the visit is expected to further cement the diplomatic ties between the two nations. Additionally, Putin’s acceptance of Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea showcases the potential for continued engagement in the future.