Russia’s economy in 2023 has experienced significant growth, primarily driven by militarization efforts. This boom in economic output, however, comes with substantial risks for the future. Despite international sanctions imposed on Russia, the nation’s economy has managed to recover to near pre-war levels, as reported by the Federal State Statistics Service. This revelation has also been acknowledged by various Western news outlets and analysts. President Vladimir Putin proudly proclaims that Russia is more than just a “gas station,” with economic adviser Maxim Oreshkin echoing this sentiment by claiming that Europe has suffered more from sanctions than Russia itself.

However, not everything is as rosy as it may seem. The surge in military production has led to an increase in inflation, which currently stands at 7.5 percent. These signs of an overheating economy indicate a potential slowdown or even a recession in 2024.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western sanctions pushed Russia into a recession. Nonetheless, the economy has bounced back, and the downturn ended in just 10 months, according to the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting. Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw rapid growth, increasing by 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and rising by 3.2 percent in the first 10 months of the year. By comparison, GDP in 2023 was 1.1 percent higher than during the same period in 2021.

It is worth noting that Russia has surpassed even its own Economic Development Ministry and Central Bank’s growth forecasts. Both institutions initially predicted that GDP growth would not exceed 2 percent. Bloomberg Economics analysts now suggest that the growth rate in 2023 will surpass 3 percent. President Putin confidently declares that Russia’s annual GDP growth will exceed 3.5 percent, emphasizing that only a small portion of the country’s growth can be attributed to resource extraction.

However, it is important to recognize that this remarkable increase in economic output reveals a recovery from a slump, similar to the rebound experienced in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, Russia’s surging GDP does not necessarily indicate sustainable development, as claimed by President Putin.

Although Russia’s manufacturing output has been booming, the oil and gas industries still account for approximately one-third of all federal budget revenue in 2023. While there has been a decline in oil and gas production, this is primarily due to Russia’s commitments to reduce supply as part of a deal with OPEC. This reliance on oil and gas exports has actually helped insulate the Russian economy against international sanctions and facilitated the continuation of the war in Ukraine.

Despite skyrocketing allocations to military production, the federal deficit in 2023 is expected to be only 1 percent of GDP, half of what authorities initially estimated. Annual spending on “national defense” and “national security” will exceed 6.2 percent of GDP and reach nearly 8 percent in 2024, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the total budget expenditures.

To finance its deficit spending, Russia relies on reserves held in the National Wealth Fund and government loans. By November 1, soft loans accounted for 7 percent of GDP and more than 14 percent of the credit portfolio of Russian banks, with major state-owned enterprises lobbying for preferential loan terms.

The Central Bank Governor, Elvira Nabiullina, has warned that the government’s subsidizing of borrowing contributes to inflation, creating the need for a high key interest rate. Inflation reached 7.5 percent in November and shows no signs of slowing down. At the same time, Russia’s economic growth has begun to decelerate, as stated by the Central Bank, with peak recovery observed in the third quarter of 2023.

The economy also faces challenges concerning labor and industrial capacity shortages. Raiffeisenbank analyst Stanislav Murashov highlights that this will impede Russia’s manufacturing development. Increases in the key interest rate will further hinder wage growth and complicate technological upgrades in enterprises. Bloomberg Economics chief economist Alexander Isakov predicts that future rate hikes will reduce lending and consumer demand, increasing the risk of another recession to over 70 percent within the next six months.

Furthermore, more than 85 percent of companies are experiencing shortages in staff, particularly skilled workers. Although wages have seen nominal growth, labor productivity has suffered, experiencing a decline of 3.6 percent compared to 2021, the most significant decrease since 2009. Additionally, the emigration of skilled workers, influenced by the war and political repressions, has further depleted Russia’s labor pool.

As the government prioritizes the invasion, less funding is allocated for developing Russia’s human capital through investments in education and healthcare. The longer this situation persists, the more challenging it becomes for the Kremlin to address complex civilian issues. Moreover, this prolonged focus on the war makes it easier to prolong the conflict.

