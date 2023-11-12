As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, questions surrounding the effectiveness of their defensive strategies have surfaced. A Ukrainian ex-commander has recently expressed his dissatisfaction with Russia’s Dragon’s Teeth defenses, considering them to be nothing more than a joke.

Dragon’s Teeth, a term referring to an obstacle system composed of concrete pyramids or blocks, has traditionally been employed to impede the advancement of armored vehicles and deter enemy forces. However, according to the former commander, these defenses are proving to be woefully inadequate in preventing the Ukrainian military’s progress.

The unreliable nature of Russia’s Dragon’s Teeth defenses has raised concerns as to the level of protection they offer against advancing forces. In contrast to their formidable reputation, these defenses have failed to withstand the Ukrainian military’s determined pushback.

Without the expected resistance, Ukrainian soldiers have managed to maneuver around these barriers with relative ease. This has undoubtedly undermined the credibility of Russia’s defensive strategies and calls into question the level of thorough planning on their part.

The Ukrainian ex-commander’s critique serves as a reminder that a successful defense relies on robust and adaptable strategies. The current state of affairs suggests that Russia’s defensive initiatives have fallen short of providing the necessary fortification against the advancing Ukrainian forces.

