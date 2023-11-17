The Black Sea Fleet Faces New Challenges as Tanker Attack Stokes Tensions

Recent events have highlighted the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea region. Dramatic footage emerged of a drone strike on a Russian tanker, just one day after a Russian warship was targeted. These incidents come in the wake of Moscow’s withdrawal from a grain deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea.

The strike on the Russian tanker occurred in the Kerch Strait, which connects occupied Crimea to Russia. The video captured by the drone shows the device approaching the vessel at high speed before colliding with it. The impact created a hole at the waterline near the engine room, but luckily, the ship remained afloat and no injuries or oil spillage were reported.

The responsible party for the attack is unclear. While a Ukrainian security service source suggested that a sea drone was used, Ukrainian Security Service chief Vasyl Maliuk stated that such attacks were both logical and legal without explicitly claiming responsibility. However, it is evident that tensions between the two nations remain high, with no indication that this will be the last Russian vessel targeted.

The incident involving the tanker occurred shortly after another attack on a Russian navy ship near Novorossiysk. This vessel, known as Olenegorsky Gornyak, is an important part of the Russian navy base and oil-exporting port in the southern Krasnodar region. Its destruction marked a significant blow to Russia, as it was the largest Russian naval vessel to be seriously damaged or destroyed since the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April 2022.

Experts believe that these attacks on Russian oil infrastructure are unlikely to have a significant impact on the markets. However, they suggest that Russia may downplay the damage while reasserting the justification for its military operations. It is expected that Russia will continue its attacks, though there may not be a visible shift in the types of targets chosen.

In response, Ukraine’s naval forces have warned that certain areas of the Black Sea, including Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, and Taman, are at risk of future strikes. This only further adds to the already heightened tensions in the region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that it successfully thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on two Black Sea patrol boats. These vessels were sailing southwest of the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol. Russia is currently enforcing a naval blockade on Ukrainian shipping as part of its response to the grain deal withdrawal.

As the situation in the Black Sea continues to escalate, both Russia and Ukraine face new challenges. The recent attacks on Russian vessels highlight the vulnerability of their naval forces and the persistent tensions between the two nations. The international community will be watching closely as events unfold in this volatile region.

