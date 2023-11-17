New Offensive in Avdiivka Sees Stalemate, Ukrainian Commander Predicts Victory

A recent offensive by Russian forces in the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka has failed to achieve significant gains, according to a top Ukrainian commander. While the Russian assault, involving tanks, thousands of troops, and armored vehicles, has inflicted damage on the town, Ukrainian forces have successfully defended their positions.

The offensive, which began last week, aimed to encircle Avdiivka and establish control over the town. However, Ukrainian military officials report that the attackers have made only modest gains thus far. Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, with over 100 tanks and 180 armored vehicles destroyed, along with thousands of troops killed. While there have been intense clashes between the two sides, the Ukrainian commander is confident that the Russian army will not be able to break through their defenses.

The failure of the offensive is seen as an intelligence failure on the part of Russian military leadership. The chief of Russia’s general staff, Gen Valery Gerasimov, underestimated Ukraine’s strength in Avdiivka, a town that has been on the frontline since 2014. The Ukrainian commander believes that a Russian victory would have significant political implications for the Kremlin, but it is unlikely to happen.

In addition to defending Avdiivka, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a counteroffensive in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. This operation has faced its own challenges, including minefields laid by Russian forces and an extensive defensive trench network. However, Ukrainian troops have adapted their tactics by employing smaller, more agile formations to advance slowly but steadily.

While the Ukrainian commander acknowledges the need for additional resources, such as aviation support, he remains confident in his forces’ ability to withstand the ongoing conflict. He emphasizes the importance of constantly changing tactics and outmaneuvering the enemy to achieve victory. Despite criticism from some Pentagon officials, who advocate for a larger concentration of forces, the Ukrainian commander prioritizes the safety and well-being of his soldiers.

As the stalemate in Avdiivka continues, Russian military bloggers have grown increasingly pessimistic about the prospects of a successful capture. They anticipate that Ukrainian forces will seek to regain lost positions, prolonging the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has praised the courage and resilience of his country’s defenders, stating that they are holding their ground.

FAQ

Q: What is the current situation in Avdiivka?

A: The town is under attack by Russian forces, but Ukrainian troops have successfully defended their positions and prevented any significant gains by the attackers.

Q: How many casualties have there been?

A: Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, with over 100 tanks and 180 armored vehicles destroyed, along with thousands of troops killed.

Q: What is the Ukrainian strategy in Avdiivka?

A: Ukrainian forces have adapted their tactics by employing smaller, more agile formations to advance slowly but steadily. They prioritize constantly changing tactics and outmaneuvering the enemy.

Q: What is the outlook for the conflict in Avdiivka?

A: The Ukrainian commander is confident that the Russian army will not be able to break through their defenses, suggesting that a Russian victory is unlikely.

Q: How does the Ukrainian president view the situation in Avdiivka?

A: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has praised the courage and resilience of Ukrainian soldiers, stating that they are holding their ground in Avdiivka.