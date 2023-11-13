New Dynamics in the Ongoing Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a top Ukrainian officer has claimed that Russia’s latest offensive in the town of Avdiivka is failing. This offensive, which involves tanks, thousands of soldiers, and armored vehicles, is one of the largest assaults by Moscow since last year’s invasion. While Ukrainian attempts to advance in the south have also faced difficulties, the commander remains confident that Russia will not break through.

In the past week, Russian forces have relentlessly bombarded Avdiivka with artillery fire and airstrikes. The goal of the Russian military has been to encircle the town, but their gains have been modest thus far. The Ukrainian military has reported significant losses on the Russian side, with dozens of tanks and armored vehicles destroyed and thousands of troops killed.

Despite these losses, the commander believes that Russia’s intelligence failure and underestimation of Ukraine’s strength in Avdiivka have contributed to their inability to achieve tactical success. He dismisses the possibility of a Russian breakthrough and predicts a very obvious defeat for them. Furthermore, he asserts that a Russian victory would only serve to boost support for the war at home.

In contrast to Russia’s offensive, Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia has also faced challenges. The Ukrainian forces have encountered minefields, defensive trench networks, and enemy drones. However, they have adapted their tactics by employing smaller, stealthier formations that have led to slow but steady progress in advancing their positions.

Ukraine has regained a small wedge of territory south of the Ukrainian-held village of Orikhiv and aims to seize key logistics hubs and cities further south. The lack of aviation support has been a constraint for Ukraine, with promised F-16s yet to arrive. Nevertheless, the commander emphasizes that his brigade is ready for the upcoming cold season and remains focused on ground-down the enemy through constantly changing tactics.

While there have been criticisms of Ukraine’s battlefield strategy, the commander prioritizes the preservation of his soldiers’ lives and acknowledges the strength of the enemy. He expects that there will be no quick victory and emphasizes the need to avoid illusions.

With Russian military bloggers expressing growing pessimism about capturing Avdiivka, Ukraine’s president has praised the courage of his country’s defenders. The battle for Avdiivka continues, with Ukraine seeking to regain lost positions and Russia struggling to make significant gains.

