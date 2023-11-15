Russians Unite to Remember Victims of Repression as Government Suppresses Dissent

Russians came together in solemn remembrance on Sunday to honor the victims of Soviet state terror, even as their own government continues to crack down on dissent within the country. The Returning of the Names event, organized by the renowned human rights group Memorial, served as a powerful reminder of the atrocities committed during Joseph Stalin’s Great Terror in the late 1930s.

Over the years, this commemoration has been held on October 29th in Moscow, as a tribute to the Remembrance Day for the Victims of Political Repression. However, since 2020, Moscow authorities have denied permits for the event, citing the “epidemiological situation” and banning public gatherings. Many supporters of the commemoration believe that this refusal is politically motivated, a deliberate attempt to silence those rallying against the government’s oppressive tactics.

Despite facing closure as a legal entity at the hands of Moscow authorities in November 2021, Memorial remains unbowed. The organization continues to operate in other countries and actively undertake human rights activities within Russia. In lieu of the traditional demonstration, Muscovites and several Western ambassadors quietly laid flowers at the Solovetsky Stone memorial, while being closely monitored by the police. Memorial also arranged for a live broadcast of the reading of victims’ names from Moscow, other Russian cities, and even from abroad.

The significance of the Returning of the Names commemoration is heightened by recent events. Russian prosecutors are currently seeking a three-year prison sentence for Oleg Orlov, a prominent human rights campaigner and co-chair of Memorial. Orlov was fined approximately $1,500 earlier this month and convicted of publicly discrediting the Russian military due to a Facebook post in which he criticized the invasion of Ukraine. This move is just one example of the continued crackdown on activists, independent journalists, and opposition figures, demonstrating the challenges faced by those advocating for human rights and freedom of expression in Russia.

Sources:

– [The Associated Press](https://apnews.com/)