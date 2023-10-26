Russian Forces Launch Attacks in Eastern Ukraine

On 24 September, Russian forces attempted to retake lost positions near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast but were unsuccessful. Throughout the day, there were a total of 24 combat encounters. The Russians carried out missile attacks, air strikes, and multiple-launch rocket system attacks on Ukrainian forces and settlements. These attacks resulted in casualties among civilians, as well as damage to residential homes and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes to the operational situation, and there were no signs of offensive groupings of Russian forces. However, separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus were observed near the Ukrainian border.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian military presence along the border continued, and attacks on Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory persisted. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 15 settlements, including Stepne in Sumy Oblast, Moshchenka and Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast, and Yablunivka, Riasne, and Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast.

The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoyehorivka in Luhansk Oblast on the Kupiansk front. More than 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, were attacked by Russian artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct offensive actions, but airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks targeted over 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Novosadove, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian attacks from the settlements of Bohdanivka and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians attempted to retake lost positions near the settlement of Klishchiivka but were unsuccessful. Airstrikes were conducted near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Druzhba, and New-York, were under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Similarly, on the Avdiivka front, Russian forces attempted to retake positions near the settlement of Avdiivka but were unsuccessful. Artillery and mortars were used to attack the settlements of Avdiivka and Kralivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 11 Russian attacks on the Marinka front in Donetsk Oblast. Furthermore, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Novomykhailivka. Over 10 settlements, including Hostre, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, Pervomaiske, and Paraskoviivka, were also attacked by Russian forces.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Blahodatne, Urozhaine, and Rivnopil, were attacked by Russian artillery and mortars.

In the Melitopol front, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operation, successfully repelling Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Airstrikes were launched near Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Yehorivka, and Plavni, were attacked by Russian artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces targeted settlements such as Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Burhunka, and Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. Almost 10 settlements in Kherson Oblast, including Kozatske, Olhivka, and Tokarivka, were attacked by Russian artillery and mortars.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight attacks on Russian concentrations of manpower, armament, and military equipment. Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery also struck two anti-aircraft systems, four artillery pieces, and an ammunition storage belonging to the Russians.