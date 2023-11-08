Ukrainians in Detention Centers Subjected to Widespread Torture and Sexual Violence, Report Finds

A new report has shed light on the horrific treatment suffered by Ukrainians held in detention centers by Russian troops in the Kherson region. The report, compiled by a Mobile Justice Team formed by the human rights firm Global Rights Compliance, has uncovered that nearly half of the detainees encountered widespread torture and sexual violence.

The report analyzed 320 cases across 35 detention centers in Kherson, revealing that at least 43% of victims explicitly mentioned practices of torture in the detention centers, with sexual violence being a common tactic employed by Russian guards. Both male and female prisoners experienced torture, including suffocation, waterboarding, beatings, and threats of rape.

One of the shocking findings in the report was that at least 36 individuals witnessed or were subjected to genital electrocution, while other victims mentioned threats of genital mutilation. Disturbingly, one prisoner was forced to witness the rape of another.

The report draws attention to the psychological consequences of these cruel actions, stating that the trauma inflicted on the Ukrainian people will be engrained in their minds for years to come. The detainees most likely to experience torture were found to be military personnel, law enforcement officials, volunteers, activists, community leaders, medical workers, and teachers.

The investigation leading up to the report has revealed a larger criminal plan on the part of the Kremlin. Wayne Jordash, the managing partner of Global Rights Compliance and Mobile Justice Team Lead, suggests that these war crimes are evidence of genocidal tactics aimed at extinguishing Ukrainian identity in the areas under Russian occupation. Jordash points out that there are likely more torture centers in Ukraine’s occupied areas that are being funded by the Kremlin.

It is crucial that these human rights abuses are exposed and justice is sought for the victims. The international community must take a united stance against such acts of violence and push for accountability for those responsible.