Russians Connected to Putin and Russian Military Still Evade Sanctions Despite Criticism and Protests

Despite the implementation of heavy sanctions by Western countries aimed at isolating Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine, numerous Russians who have close ties to President Vladimir Putin or the Russian military are still welcome in European Union countries. This has drawn criticism from politicians and anti-war activists who argue that these individuals should be held accountable for their connections.

One prominent example is Yelena Isinbayeva, a Russian pole vaulter with close ties to Putin, who is currently living in a luxurious residence worth millions in Spain’s Canary Islands. Despite being a major in the Russian army and connected to the president, Isinbayeva has managed to live undisturbed in Europe. Similarly, the daughter and son-in-law of Boris Obnosov, the head of the Russian-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation, continue to live in Prague and own numerous properties and luxury vehicles, despite their involvement in producing missiles and aerial bombs that have been used in the destruction of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Another individual, Maria Kitayeva, a former adviser to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, has reportedly made repeated trips to Hungary and Italy for shopping sprees over the past year. Kitayeva, who is in a relationship with Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, has managed to evade any sanctions or consequences for her actions.

The lack of sanctions against these Russians connected to Putin and the military has sparked outrage among critics. Last month, 15 members of the European Parliament urged the European Commission to impose sanctions on Obnosov’s close family members. Additionally, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled Russian businessman and Putin critic, has criticized the current sanctions policy, describing it as “unsystematic” and “substandard.”

Despite the criticism, Western nations have struggled to effectively enforce sanctions and hold these individuals accountable. Some argue that wealthy individuals should not be punished for Putin’s decision to go to war, while others insist that anyone linked to the Kremlin should face consequences.

It is important to develop a more comprehensive and effective sanctions policy that takes into account the reality of the situation in Russia. This would not only target the individuals directly involved in the war in Ukraine but also their family members and close associates who may be benefiting from their connections. By doing so, Western countries can hold these individuals accountable while avoiding any unfair discrimination against Russian citizens as a whole.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are sanctions?

Sanctions are measures taken by countries or international organizations to put pressure on another country in order to change its behavior. They can include travel bans, freezing assets, and trade restrictions, among other actions.

2. Why are Russians connected to Putin and the Russian military still allowed in European countries despite sanctions?

Enforcing sanctions and holding individuals accountable can be challenging, especially when it comes to powerful figures and their close associates. Some argue that individual citizens should not be punished for the actions of their government, while others believe that anyone linked to the Kremlin should face consequences.

3. What is the criticism against the current sanctions policy?

Critics argue that the current sanctions policy is ineffective and lacks consistency. They believe that a more comprehensive approach is needed to target not only the individuals directly involved in the war in Ukraine but also their family members and close associates who may be benefiting from their connections.

4. How can Western countries develop a more effective sanctions policy?

Developing a more effective sanctions policy requires careful consideration of the specific circumstances and realities in Russia. It should aim to hold accountable all individuals who are directly or indirectly involved in the war in Ukraine, while avoiding any unfair discrimination against Russian citizens as a whole. This may involve targeting assets, travel privileges, and other benefits enjoyed by those connected to the Russian government and military.

