New Article: Shifts in Russian Public Opinion on Ukraine War Create Political Concerns

A recent poll conducted by the independent pollster Chronicle has revealed a significant decline in support for the Ukraine war among Russians. The survey, which asked 1,199 adults across Russia a series of questions, found that the number of Russians who fully support the invasion has nearly halved since February 2023. The majority of respondents now favor peace and support the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. These shifting attitudes are causing concern in the Kremlin as they could potentially impact the upcoming 2024 Russian presidential election.

The Insitute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, suggests that the Kremlin is “likely concerned” about the changing public opinion surrounding the war and its potential implications for the election. They claim that Vladimir Putin will center his re-election campaign on “Russia’s alleged domestic stability and increased criticism of the West instead of focusing on the war.” This strategy might be an attempt to divert attention away from the decreasing support for the war.

It is important to note that conducting polls in authoritarian states like Russia can be challenging. The Kremlin has criminalized criticism of the war and invested in pro-war propaganda, making it difficult to accurately gauge public sentiment. However, Chronicle, founded by Russian opposition politician Aleksei Miniailo, asserts that its surveys offer an accurate snapshot of public opinion.

The survey by Chronicle found that the number of core war supporters – those who consistently approve of the war and want it to continue until its goals are achieved – has fallen from 22% in February 2023 to 12% in October. On the other hand, 40% of Russians support the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine without achieving war aims, a sentiment that has remained consistent throughout 2023. The percentage of those who oppose the withdrawal and want the war to continue has steadily declined from 47% in February to 39% in July.

One possible reason for the declining support for the war is the negative economic impact experienced by many Russians. A separate survey has shown that 44% of respondents have experienced a decrease in family income since the war began. This financial strain, in turn, has contributed to increased anxiety and depression among the Russian population. More than half of the population (52%) reported facing these mental health challenges, up from 32% in March 2022. The negative effects of the war are particularly pronounced among those with lower incomes.

In response to these shifting attitudes, President Putin announced a significant increase in military spending, with approximately 30% of the country’s budget being allocated to the armed forces in 2024. This move indicates a determination to maintain a strong military presence despite the decreasing support for the war.

In conclusion, the decline in Russian public support for the Ukraine war has created concerns within the Kremlin, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Shifting attitudes and the impact of the war on the economy and mental health are influencing public opinion. With the election on the horizon, it remains to be seen how these factors will shape the political landscape in Russia.

