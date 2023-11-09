Ukrainian Forces Break Through Russian Defensive Lines, Shifting the Tides of the Conflict

The recent offensive by the Ukrainian army has succeeded in breaching the formidable Russian defensive lines, causing a significant shift in the ongoing conflict. Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, revealed that the Russian forces dedicated a majority of their time and resources, approximately 60%, to constructing the first line of defense, while only allocating 20% to the second and third lines.

Contrary to Russian expectations, the Ukrainian forces managed to overcome these fortified positions, swiftly advancing on both sides of the breakthrough and consolidating their positions. “The Russians believed the Ukrainians would not get through this line of defense. They had been preparing for over one year. They did everything to make sure that this area was prepared well,” Tarnavskyi explained.

One of the significant obstacles faced by the Ukrainian army was the extensive minefield strategically laid down by the Russians. This mine barrier effectively halted the counterattack, as any Ukrainian equipment approaching the area was immediately targeted and destroyed by Russian forces. The delicate task of demining was carried out exclusively by infantry under the cover of night.

With the successful breach of the minefield, the Russian forces have been compelled to adapt and reposition their troops. Tarnavskyi noted that not only are they mobilizing reserves from Ukraine, but they are also deploying reinforcements from Russia. It is expected that as the conflict drags on, the Russians will face a shortage of resources, ultimately giving the Ukrainian forces an advantage.

The disparity between the first and second defensive lines became apparent as the Ukrainian army pushed forward. While the initial line was meticulously constructed and fortified, the second line proved to be less formidable. This allowed the Ukrainians to utilize their equipment more effectively, albeit with the risk of encountering additional minefields.

As the Ukrainian forces make advancements, they are aware of the challenges that lie ahead. The ongoing conflict has taken a toll, resulting in the loss of many brave soldiers. Now, they must concentrate their efforts on specific areas to bring the operation to a successful conclusion. “The closer to victory, the harder it is. No matter how hard it is for all of us, we have to finish the job,” concluded Brigadier General Tarnavskyi.

