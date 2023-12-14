A remarkable trend has emerged amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A growing number of Russian men, disenchanted with Vladimir Putin’s aggressive stance towards Ukraine, have made the decision to abandon their homeland and join the Ukrainian military in the fight against their own country.

One particular unit, known as the Siberian Battalion, has been established by the Ukrainian military to accommodate these Russian defectors who are willing to take up arms against their former homeland. Unlike other volunteer units that include Russian nationals, the Siberian Battalion is officially part of the regular Ukrainian army.

The formation of the battalion took place six months ago, and it currently consists of a few dozen fighters. However, Ukrainian military officials are optimistic that more Russian fighters will join their ranks. In fact, based on the applications received so far, they hope to create a 300-strong unit of Russian volunteers.

The decision to defect and fight against their own country has not been made lightly by these Russian men. One member of the battalion, who goes by the military call sign Karabas, expressed his disillusionment with his fellow Russians and his desire to fight for a free Ukraine. His sentiments resonate strongly with other defectors like him who believe that Russia, in its current state as an empire, cannot possibly embrace freedom.

Prospective volunteers for the Siberian Battalion undergo extensive security checks, which can span up to a year, before they are accepted into the unit. Once accepted, they receive training and are eventually deployed to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict has occurred.

The severity of the situation in Ukraine is not lost on these defectors. The unit has already seen action near Avdiivka in the Russian-held Donetsk region, an area that Moscow has been struggling to recapture. The defectors, who come from Russia’s far east region, hope that a Ukrainian victory in the war will bring them closer to eradicating Moscow’s control over their impoverished and marginalized communities.

Each defector has a unique story and their own motivations for joining the Ukrainian army. Karabas, for example, was so appalled by the images coming from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine that he decided to leave his life in Moscow behind. It took him almost a year to make his way to Ukraine, mastering the Ukrainian language along the way to distance himself from his Russian identity.

Another defector, going by the military call sign Grifin, described his decision to join the fight on Ukraine’s side as a necessity. He felt like an outcast and believed that aligning with the Ukrainian army was his only chance to escape that isolation.

These Russian defectors share a common desire to see Putin’s regime toppled. They dream of a Russia that is no longer a source of sudden aggression and hope that a Ukrainian victory will mark the beginning of a brighter future for their homeland.

Overall, this unique phenomenon of Russian men joining the Ukrainian army highlights the deep divisions and dissatisfaction within Russia itself. It challenges the commonly held narrative of unwavering support for Putin’s regime and offers a glimpse into the complexity and diversity of opinions within the Russian population.

