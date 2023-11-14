Ukraine Retakes Control of Black Sea Platforms, Impacting Russian Military Presence

Ukraine’s military forces announced a significant development today, confirming that they have successfully regained control over four strategically vital oil and gas drilling platforms located in the Black Sea. This marks a significant blow to the Russian military presence in the region, as the platforms had been turned into a military base after their seizure in 2014 during the occupation of Crimea.

In their recent operation, Ukrainian special forces managed to secure not only the platforms but also valuable spoils, including a stockpile of unguided aerial missiles (NAR) used in helicopters. Additionally, they gained control of the Neva radar, a crucial system capable of tracking ship movements in the Black Sea. This achievement not only weakens Russia’s hold on the platforms but also enhances Ukraine’s maritime capabilities.

While the footage of Ukrainian soldiers on the platforms has not been independently verified, the British Ministry of Defense previously reported ongoing conflicts between Russian and Ukrainian forces in this area. These skirmishes, coupled with the recent battle between Ukrainian special forces and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet, demonstrate the high stakes involved.

The platforms hold immense strategic significance due to their valuable hydrocarbon resources. However, as noted by the British Ministry of Defense, they can also serve as forward deployment bases, helicopter landing sites, and positions for long-range missile systems. This makes their recapture a significant victory for Ukraine, limiting Russia’s ability to project military power in the Black Sea region.

