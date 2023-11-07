A wave of arson attacks targeting military commissariats has caused alarm and raised questions about security measures in Russia. Over the past 24 hours, at least 20 commissariats across the country have been subject to attempted arson, according to a report from the Russian Telegram channel Mash.

In one instance, a 62-year-old pensioner was apprehended as an arsonist at a military commissariat in Moscow. The suspect, who remains tight-lipped, now faces charges of hooliganism using objects as weapons. If convicted, she could face a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Similar cases involving pensioners were uncovered in other parts of the country. A 69-year-old individual was caught attempting to set fire to a different military commissariat in Moscow, while an 82-year-old pensioner was arrested in Volgograd for a similar offense. In both cases, authorities found flammable substances in their possession.

However, not all the perpetrators were elderly. In Kazan, a 31-year-old woman targeted a service vehicle near a military commissariat by throwing two Molotov cocktails. In Ishimbay, an 18-year-old saleswoman from a children’s store poured flammable liquid onto a commissariat’s porch before igniting it and fleeing the scene.

These incidents have highlighted the need for increased security measures and a more comprehensive evaluation of potential threats faced by military commissariats. While the motives behind these attacks remain unclear, it is evident that action must be taken to prevent further incidents that could potentially endanger lives and disrupt the functioning of military institutions.

Authorities are now investigating each case with the objective of determining whether there is any connection between the incidents. Meanwhile, the public awaits updates on the intentions and motivations of these arsonists. The rise in attacks against military commissariats signifies a worrisome trend that necessitates swift and effective countermeasures to protect these vital establishments.