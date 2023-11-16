In a significant development, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have dealt a major blow to Russia’s military presence in the Tavria region. General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, revealed that the enemy’s manpower losses amounted to a staggering 181 individuals over the past day.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces showcased their prowess by destroying 15 units of Russia’s military hardware in the Tavria direction. This included three armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, an unmanned aerial vehicle, four military trucks, and a specialized equipment unit. Additionally, six Russian ammunition depots and a control post were completely obliterated.

The enemy’s relentless attacks on Ukraine’s positions were met with resilience. Over the past day, they launched 14 separate assaults, unleashing a barrage of artillery strikes, missile attacks, and airstrikes. In total, the enemy executed a staggering 632 artillery strikes, three missile attacks, and 21 airstrikes.

To combat this aggression, Ukrainian artillery units executed an impressive 1,186 fire missions in the area, effectively neutralizing the enemy’s advance.

The Ukrainian forces’ success is not without its costs, as 45 enemy soldiers were killed in action, while 135 sustained severe injuries. Additionally, one enemy soldier was captured.

The destruction of Russia’s military equipment and infrastructure demonstrates Ukraine’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite facing significant odds, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to uphold their duty with unwavering courage and resilience.

