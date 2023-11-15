Russian Forces Launch Massive Blitzkrieg Attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have recently initiated a series of overwhelming attacks in eastern Ukraine, deploying thousands of troops, as well as tanks and armored vehicles, in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces. The situation has escalated to such an extent that the Ukrainian military has lost control over some positions in the northern outskirts of Avdiivka, a key industrial city located just 20 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

Although Avdiivka has been relentlessly attacked by Russian forces for the past two days, Ukrainian troops are still managing to hold on to significant parts of the city. Prior to the war, Avdiivka had a population of 32,000, but now only approximately 1,700 civilians remain amidst the ongoing conflict.

Vitalli Barabash, the head of the Adviivka military administration, shared the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces, stating, “The situation is difficult. Intense fighting continues for the second day. The encirclement threat has existed for almost a year, but our forces keep holding defense lines.”

The scale of the attack was clarified by the Ukrainian military during a briefing on Wednesday morning. Andriy Kovalyov, spokesperson for the Ukrainian general staff, revealed that the Russian invaders employed up to three battalions, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, to intensify their offensive actions in Avdiivka’s vicinity. However, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks, successfully preventing any loss of lines and positions.

In an attempt to comprehend the magnitude of the Russian assault, it is crucial to note that a Russian battalion typically consists of approximately 800 soldiers. Furthermore, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, a local commander, shared via his Telegram post that his forces managed to destroy nearly 100 pieces of military equipment, including a Su-25 fighter jet.

The conflict has tragically resulted in a surge of combat deaths. While Ukraine does not release its own casualty numbers, the Ukrainian defense ministry reported that 840 Russian soldiers have been killed since Tuesday, marking a significant increase compared to previous days.

Ukrainian soldiers stationed in Avdiivka and its surroundings have been directly engaged in intense fighting. Sergeant Egor Firsov emphasized the urgent need for support, stating, “I do not understand the situation in other areas of the front, except for Donetsk. But I will say that our enemy has actively gone on the offensive. With equipment and assaults. Especially in the Avdiivka direction. We again need the maximum support of all the people.”

Initially, Russian pro-war Telegram channels celebrated what they considered the most powerful attack against Ukrainian positions in days. However, as of Wednesday, Russian military bloggers themselves admitted that Ukrainians were successfully holding the line and warding off Russian attempts to encircle them.

The primary objective of this offensive is to trap Ukrainian forces while safeguarding Donetsk, the largest city under Russian occupation in Ukraine. Yuriy Butusov, a Ukrainian military journalist, explained, “Avdiivka is of strategic importance for the Russian Federation, as this city is actually the gateway to Donetsk – the main communication hub in the occupied territories. And in order to gain a foothold in captured Donbas, Putin needs to move the front line away from Donetsk.”

Additionally, these attacks exert pressure on the Ukrainian military to divert resources from the southern front, where progress has been slow against formidable Russian defenses, to reinforce their position in the east of the country.

Amidst the intense fighting, the Ukrainian government will be seeking to replenish its weapons and ammunition, focusing on bolstering these supplies during upcoming NATO meetings held in Brussels from Wednesday onwards.

