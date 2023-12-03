Russian Forces Ease Attacks in Eastern Ukraine, as Battle for Control Continues

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian forces have recently reduced their attacks on the troubled town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. Reports from the region suggest that they have also been unsuccessful in capturing the devastated town of Maryinka to the southwest.

Since the February 2022 invasion, Russia’s military has been primarily focused on eastern Ukraine. However, since mid-October, they have specifically targeted Avdiivka and its significant coking plant. While Russian reports claimed control over Maryinka on Friday, unofficial Ukrainian reports on Saturday indicated that Ukrainian forces still held some districts.

According to Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun, Russian attacks on Avdiivka have decreased by half in the past 24 hours. Heavy losses suffered by Russian forces are cited as the main reason for this decline. Shtupun also affirmed that the coking plant remains under Ukrainian armed forces’ control, despite enemy forces attempting to infiltrate and suffering losses in the process. The fighting continues in the adjacent “industrial zone,” which Russia’s war blog has claimed to be under their control.

There is no verifiable confirmation of these conflicting accounts from either side at the moment. While Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, compared the town’s situation to the devastated Maryinka, he did not provide official reports on Maryinka. However, military analyst Oleh Zhdanov disputed claims of Russian troops securing full control over Maryinka, stating that Ukrainian forces still hold parts of the town.

Unofficial Ukrainian war blog Deepstate quoted Ukrainian servicemen who denied the notion of Russian forces having complete control over Maryinka. Although Russian war blog Rybar referred to social media photos showing Russian flags in the town, it added that some buildings in Maryinka remain under Ukrainian military control.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not mention Maryinka in their statements, adding ambiguity to the situation. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Fitio, another Ukrainian spokesperson, reported that Russian attacks in areas surrounding Bakhmut had been repelled by Kyiv’s forces. Bakhmut was captured by Russian forces in May but has since seen Ukrainian troops regain control over nearby villages.

Ukrainian forces have been focused on reclaiming occupied villages in the east and south through a counteroffensive initiated in June. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has acknowledged that the advance has been slower than desired. However, efforts persist to regain control over the region.

FAQ:

– Were Russian forces successful in capturing Avdiivka?

No, recent reports suggest that they have eased their attacks but have not captured the town.

– Who controls Maryinka currently?

The situation in Maryinka remains uncertain, with conflicting reports from both sides. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces claim control over different parts of the town.

– Are Ukrainian forces making progress in reclaiming occupied villages?

While progress has been slower than desired, Ukrainian forces continue their efforts to regain control over occupied villages in the east and south.