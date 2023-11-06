A recent report from the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has shed light on the alleged war crimes being committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. These atrocities include rape and “widespread and systematic” torture, according to the commission’s findings. The report brings to light disturbing instances of torture, such as the case where the torture was so severe that it resulted in the victim’s death.

The commission discovered that individuals accused of being Ukrainian army informants in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are being subjected to torture by the Russians. Shockingly, one survivor recounted how electric shocks were administered each time they claimed not to know or remember certain information. This revelation depicts the brutal tactics being employed by the Russian forces in their quest for information.

The report also reveals that women have been sexually assaulted by members of the Russian forces in the Kherson region. These assaults occurred while their family members were forced to listen helplessly from nearby rooms. The victims ranged in age from 19 to 83, highlighting the horrendous nature of these acts.

Furthermore, the commission’s investigation uncovered evidence of unlawful attacks with explosive weapons. These attacks targeted residential buildings, shops, a restaurant, and even a medical facility, causing immense destruction and harm to innocent civilians.

The commission’s report emphasizes the urgent need for accountability for the scale and severity of the violations committed by Russia. It also calls upon the Ukrainian authorities to thoroughly investigate any cases of violations by their own forces.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the devastating consequences for its people are clear. Lives have been lost, families separated, and economic hardship has become widespread. The international community must take these findings seriously and work towards justice for the victims and an end to the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine.