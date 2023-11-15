After a series of drone attacks in the Moscow region, residents near the Russian capital are expressing their concerns and seeking answers. The attacks, which have occurred for six consecutive days, have left some residents surprised and inconvenienced.

Rather than considering the experiences of Ukrainian civilians who have endured relentless Russian attacks for over 550 days, some Russians have taken to social media to complain about being woken up in the middle of the night. They question why the “international community” isn’t coming to their rescue and blame Ukrainian “terrorists” for targeting civilian areas. These claims ignore the fact that Moscow has also attacked residential areas in Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the recent string of attacks, and Russian officials claim to have successfully shot down most of the drones, resulting in only minor damage to a building in Moscow City and a few broken windows elsewhere. Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the drone strikes.

Russian media has extensively covered the attacks, featuring interviews with residents who have shown their broken windows as evidence. One man described waking up to his shattered window, saying, “It was scary to go up to the window. This is the first time anything like this has happened to me.” Another resident expressed concern over the safety of her home and wondered who would declare war on Moscow.

A viral video from a well-known blogger captured the frustration of drones being launched during the night, calling it rude. The blogger expressed fear and even threatened to pick up a rifle and go to the front lines if another drone crashed in Moscow.

Other residents have reportedly called for restrictions on fireworks due to their heightened anxiety over potential drone attacks. They claim that the sound of exploding firecrackers in the evening or at night often triggers fear, leading them to believe it is another drone attack.

While Russian officials have blamed “Ukrainian neo-Nazis” for the alleged terrorist attacks, experts suggest that some of the drone strikes are likely originating from within Russian territory. If the drones were coming from Ukraine, they would have to fly hundreds of miles across Russian territory without being intercepted by missile defense systems.

Interestingly, some residents in the Moscow region have developed skepticism about the true origin of the drone attacks. One resident, Sergei, suggests that the government may be orchestrating these attacks to justify a new mobilization effort. His wife, Sveta, stated that people in general are unconcerned unless they are directly affected, indicating a lack of collective alarm over the events.

As these drone attacks continue to capture attention and elicit different reactions, it remains to be seen how Russian authorities will respond and whether the true culprits behind the attacks will be identified.

