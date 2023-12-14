The Impact of Putin’s Actions: A Struggle for Russia’s Economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressive actions in Ukraine have not only caused death and destruction but have also taken a toll on Russia’s economy. According to an analysis by the U.S. Treasury Department, Russia’s economy would have been 5 percent larger if Putin had not launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Rachel Lyngaas, the chief sanctions economist at the U.S. Treasury Department, highlights in a recent blog post that the war in Ukraine, coupled with international sanctions on Russia and Moscow’s policy response, has put significant economic strain on Russia. This strain is evident in the country’s rapidly growing expenditures, a depreciating ruble, increasing inflation, and a tight labor market due to a loss of workers.

Furthermore, the analysis reveals that Moscow now spends over $100 billion on defense, accounting for nearly a third of its total expenditures in 2023. This substantial investment in military efforts comes at the expense of other critical sectors, leading to an imbalanced allocation of resources within the country.

One of the most significant implications of these economic challenges is the alarming rate of emigration from Russia. In 2022 alone, the number of people leaving the country reached a record high of 668,000, marking a 71 percent increase compared to the average over the previous five years. This mass exodus has led to a permanent loss of human capital, which will further weaken Russia’s growth potential in the long run.

Although Western sanctions on Russia’s oil business were not as initially impactful as anticipated, the overall impact of international sanctions and Putin’s aggressive actions have inflicted considerable damage on Russia’s economy. The country is now underperforming in comparison to other energy exporters, including the United States.

The ramifications of this economic struggle extend beyond national borders. The shrinking Russian economy and its inherent instability have implications for global economic equilibrium. It is crucial for policymakers and stakeholders to closely monitor the situation and explore possible avenues for resolution to ensure regional stability and economic growth.

