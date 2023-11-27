Russian Women Rally Against Extended Deployment of Soldiers in Ukraine

In a powerful display of dissent, Russian women across the country are voicing their frustration with the prolonged deployment of soldiers in Ukraine. This grassroots movement has gained momentum in recent weeks as women in various cities organize public protests, questioning the official argument that mobilized troops must remain in combat indefinitely to secure their homeland.

The women’s sentiments echo a video speech given at a rally in Novosibirsk, where one participant emphasized the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families. She argued that if soldiers had already demonstrated heroism and shed blood for their country, it was time for them to return home and allow others to take their place. However, the mobilized troops continue to serve without reprieve.

The nascent protest movement is a remarkable example of public discontent with the ongoing war, despite the Kremlin’s attempts to suppress anti-war demonstrations through strict laws. Authorities have employed intimidation tactics and harassment to deter protesters, but they have refrained from making widespread arrests or detentions.

One significant platform for this movement is a channel on the Telegram messaging app called “Put Domoy” (The Way Home), which has garnered a substantial following since its establishment in September. The channel’s manifesto advocates for the demobilization of soldiers after one year in the combat zone, urging military servicemen and their families to unite and fight for their rights.

Although the government has rejected recent requests for rally permits in Moscow and Krasnoyarsk, it has been forced to address the growing discontent. In response, officials have offered increased financial support and benefits to the families of soldiers. However, many women argue that they need their husbands and sons, not just monetary compensation.

The rallies held in Novosibirsk and Chelyabinsk demonstrate the organizers’ determination to bring attention to their cause. These gatherings, held in government auditoriums with limited press presence, required participants to prove that they had relatives serving in Ukraine. The protesters emphasize their patriotism and respect for the law, asserting that they simply demand troop rotations to prevent exhaustion and critical fatigue among soldiers.

The issue of troop rotations is a sensitive matter for the Kremlin, which seeks to contain these protests at a regional level and avoid national scrutiny. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously mentioned the possibility of replacing mobilized troops, but the Chair of Parliament’s defense committee, Andrei Kartapolov, declared that there would be no such rotations in Ukraine. The government’s response has been dismissive, despite petitions and public pressure.

The determination and unity of Russian women in these protests evokes memories of a similar anti-war movement that emerged during the conflict in Chechnya. That movement, led by mothers opposing the war, played a significant role in bringing an end to the conflict. The current government, fully aware of this historical precedent, aims to prevent a nationwide movement from coalescing around the ongoing protests.

As tensions continue to escalate, the Kremlin finds itself in a precarious position. The Ministry of Defense prefers to maintain high soldier numbers at the front rather than endorsing troop rotations. Russian women, however, remain resolute, demanding action and an end to the extended deployment of their loved ones in Ukraine. Their collective voice serves as a testament to the power of grassroots movements and their capacity to influence national discourse.