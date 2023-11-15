Russian Warships Shift Base Amid Growing Threats in the Black Sea

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has recently relocated its warships from annexed Crimea to the southern region of Novorossiysk due to a series of attacks on its headquarters. The moves were captured in satellite images and reported by The Bell, an independent news outlet.

The fleet, consisting of frigates, submarines, large landing ships, and small missile ships, is now stationed at the port of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar region. This relocation comes after the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser last year, with Admiral Makarov assuming the flagship role.

The satellite images, dated Oct. 1-2, reveal that a large landing ship, minesweepers, and other smaller vessels have been transported from Sevastopol in Crimea to the port of Feodosia in the eastern part of the peninsula. This shift is in response to the two major Ukrainian missile attacks on Sevastopol, which caused significant damage to a submarine, a large landing ship, and the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

The British Defense Ministry suggested that the fleet’s move to Novorossiysk was motivated by the threat to Sevastopol and an effort to project power through increased naval air activity.

Despite the relocation, Russian warships are still capable of launching cruise missiles at targets within Ukrainian territory from their new bases. However, the move raises concerns about Moscow’s ability to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports and questions the overall strategic significance of the fleet.

The Black Sea Fleet’s decision to withdraw from Crimea implies a potential relinquishment of control over the western Black Sea, according to The Bell. This development is viewed as a result of Ukraine’s deployment of asymmetric maritime warfare to degrade and demilitarize the Russian Navy.

The Kremlin has chosen not to comment on the reported ship movements, directing inquiries to the Defense Ministry. Ukrainian-Russian tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated since Russia’s withdrawal from an agreement that ensured safe transit for civilian cargo ships from Ukrainian ports.

Kyiv has maintained its determination to regain control of Crimea since its annexation by Russia in 2014.

FAQ

Why did the Russian warships move from Crimea to southern Russia?

The warship relocation was prompted by a series of attacks on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Crimea.

What ships were relocated?

The fleet includes frigates, submarines, large landing ships, and small missile ships.

What was the motivation behind this move?

The relocation was seen as a response to threats posed to Sevastopol and an attempt to project power through increased naval air activity.

What are the implications of this relocation?

The relocation raises concerns about the fleet’s ability to disrupt Ukrainian grain exports and questions the overall strategic value of the Black Sea Fleet. It also implies a potential relinquishment of control over the western Black Sea.

What is the current status of Crimea?

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, and Ukraine has since vowed to regain control of the region.