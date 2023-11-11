Aerial Strike Disrupts Power Supply in Russian Villages near Ukraine Border

In a concerning incident, several villages in the Kursk region of Russia experienced a sudden power outage on Tuesday morning. This disruption was caused by an explosive device dropped by a drone believed to be of Ukrainian origin, targeting an electricity substation in the village of Snagost in the Korenevsky District. Governor Roman Starovoit confirmed the incident and stated that seven settlements were affected by the power loss.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the residents. Emergency crews are now diligently working towards restoring the power supply as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. The affected villages, situated approximately 10 kilometers (six miles) away from the Ukrainian border, are eagerly awaiting the return of electricity.

It is worth mentioning that the regions in Russia that lie adjacent to Ukraine have repeatedly accused Kyiv’s forces of targeting civilian infrastructure, including the power grid since the commencement of hostilities between the two countries. However, Ukraine typically refrains from claiming responsibility for such attacks on Russia’s border regions.

The recent strike takes place in the context of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal’s recent warning about Russia’s renewed attacks on Ukraine’s own energy infrastructure. Last year, Ukraine experienced significant outages in its energy supply due to similar incidents, prompting concerns about the stability of the region’s power networks.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who was responsible for the drone strike?

A: While the origin of the drone is believed to be Ukrainian, no official claim of responsibility has been made.

Q: Was anyone injured in this incident?

A: Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the residents impacted by the power outage.

Q: How far are the affected villages from the Ukrainian border?

A: The affected villages are approximately 10 kilometers (six miles) away from the Ukrainian border.

Q: Has Ukraine acknowledged their involvement in these attacks?

A: Ukraine typically does not claim responsibility for attacks on Russia’s border regions.

Sources:

– Russia-Ukraine tensions: [link to news website]

– Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: [link to energy-related website]