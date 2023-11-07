New Images Surface of Russian Supersonic Bomber On Fire After Drone Attack

In a shocking turn of events, new photographs have emerged online revealing the aftermath of a drone attack on a Russian Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber aircraft. The incident has further escalated tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, with Russia accusing Ukraine of carrying out the strike.

The images, widely circulated on social media, show the aircraft engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the air. The attack is believed to have targeted the Russian airbase of Soltsy, causing significant damage to at least one plane.

While the Russian Defense Ministry initially claimed that the drone was “hit by small arms,” reports indicate that a fire at the airbase was eventually extinguished by fire brigades. The Novgorod region, where the attack took place, is located several hundred miles away from the Ukrainian border.

This incident is not the first of its kind, as both countries have engaged in a series of retaliatory actions. Ukraine’s air force has previously accused Russia of using Tu-22M3 bombers to launch cruise missiles at its territory. In response, Russia has targeted Ukrainian airbases and military airfields.

Criticism has been mounting against Moscow’s Defense Ministry for its failure to take adequate protective measures. Russian military bloggers, known as “milbloggers,” have voiced their discontent, questioning the lack of hangars and basic protective structures to defend against drone attacks.

While the destruction of two strategic bombers may not have a significant impact on the military situation, experts suggest that these deep attacks serve a larger purpose. They contribute to the overall goal of degrading Russian morale, further supporting Ukraine’s efforts in the conflict.

As tensions between the two nations continue to rise, it remains to be seen how this latest incident will affect the already fragile relationship. The international community anxiously awaits any official response from the Russian Defense Ministry as the situation unfolds.