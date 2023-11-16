Russian Troops Shift Positions in Kherson, Sparking Apology and Speculation

In a surprising announcement, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed on Monday that its troops had made the decision to withdraw from a strategic position in the southern Kherson region. However, this statement was retracted shortly after its release, with the Russian state-run news agencies apologizing for the inaccurate report.

The original statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense suggested that this troop movement was part of a larger regrouping strategy, where forces would be transferred to more advantageous positions east of the Russian-occupied left bank of the Kherson Oblast. It was further indicated that this repositioning would allow for an offensive in other directions.

Following the retraction of the statement, the Russian Defense Ministry referred to the initial report as a “false message” and labeled it as a provocation. The motive behind this erroneous release is still unclear, and Russia’s Defense Ministry has yet to provide further comment.

Although the withdrawal of Russian troops from a key position in the Kherson region raises questions and speculation, it is important to note that this incident comes shortly after a missile attack on the headquarters of a Russian military group. The attack took place on November 1 and targeted the Dnipro Group of Forces, which had been deployed to defend and occupy parts of the Kherson region. Multiple sources, including the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War, have reported on this missile strike.

The Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, known for its alleged insider information from Russian security forces, and the organization Public Reserve Stugna, dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s Stugna special forces battalion, stated that three Russian officers were killed in the attack. These officers were identified as Colonel Vadim Dobriakov, Colonel Alexey Koblov, and Colonel Alexander Galkin. They reportedly lost their lives during the missile attack on the command post of the Dnipro group, which was allegedly carried out using U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

Despite the withdrawal of troops and the incident at the Russian military group’s headquarters, the situation in the Kherson region remains tense. The shifting dynamics in this area continue to fuel speculation about the intentions and strategies of both Russia and Ukraine.

