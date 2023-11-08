Russian troops in Klishchiivka are facing significant losses as Ukrainian forces continue to push back against the invading forces. A recent video circulating on social media shows Russian soldiers fleeing their positions as artillery shells rain down on them. The footage, allegedly showing the use of cluster munitions, highlights the intensity of the fighting in the Donetsk region.

While the original post provided little detail, further insights from OSINT accounts shed light on the situation. Reports indicate that the Russian retreat in broad daylight has resulted in significant casualties for Putin’s forces. The German-based account (((Tendar))), which focuses on publishing footage from the war in Ukraine, commented on the video, stating that the Russian troops chose the worst possible moment to retreat without armored vehicles.

Ukrainian forces, on the other hand, have been steadily gaining ground in several directions along the frontline. The liberation of the village of Robotyne last week was a significant development, referred to by Russian officials as a “tactical retreat.” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the gains near Klishchiivka, while Deputy Commander Maksym Zhorin reported that Russian troops were struggling to maintain control in the area.

Detailed maps released by the Institute for the Study of War show the extent of Ukrainian advances near Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military appears to be making progress both to the north and south of the city.

Despite the ongoing fighting, Russia has remained largely silent on the situation in Klishchiivka. Russian sources, including pro-Kremlin war reporters, have even acknowledged Russia’s losses in the area. WarGonzo, a well-known military blogger, noted that most of the named settlements in the region are now under Ukrainian control.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, it is clear that Ukrainian forces are gaining ground and putting pressure on the Russian occupation. The use of cluster munitions and the retreat of Russian troops without proper support indicate the challenging situation Russia finds itself in. The international community must closely monitor the situation and work towards a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life and instability in the region.