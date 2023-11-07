Man Charged with Illegally Assisting Russian Military Industry

A recent arrest in Sweden has uncovered a case of illicit cooperation between a Swedish-Russian man and the Russian military industry. Sergei Skvortsov, a 60-year-old dual national, was formally charged on Monday with providing Western technology to Russia’s military industry. The court documents show that Skvortsov has been carrying out “unlawful intelligence activities” against the United States and Sweden for a decade until his arrest in November 2022.

The charges brought against Skvortsov are extraordinarily serious, according to Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer. The prosecutor, Henrik Olin, emphasized that there was a severe risk to national security interests in both Sweden and the U.S., further extending to other areas. In particular, Olin pointed out the need for this technology in the Russian military industrial complex, citing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as evidence.

Skvortsov is suspected of procuring Western technology information and products that were prohibited for Moscow due to international sanctions. These items were then passed on to Russia’s military industry, with Skvortsov having ties to the military intelligence division (GRU). The Swedish prosecution alleges that he has been acting against U.S. interests since 2013 and Swedish interests since 2014.

The indictment filed with the Stockholm district court accuses Skvortsov of gathering information and acquiring various items that the Russian state and defense forces could not obtain due to export rules and sanctions. These items, mainly electronic devices, were predominantly sourced from the U.S. Olin highlighted that U.S. authorities prosecuted individuals in 2016 for providing electronic devices to Russia’s military complex, suggesting Skvortsov took over that role.

The trial is scheduled to begin on September 4 and last until September 25. Due to reasons of national security, parts of the trial will be held behind closed doors. If found guilty, Skvortsov could face up to four years in prison. He maintains his innocence and denies any wrongdoing, according to his lawyer.

This case comes in the wake of another high-profile espionage affair in Sweden involving a former Swedish intelligence official of Iranian origin, Peyman Kia. Kia was sentenced to life in prison for spying for Russia, while his brother received a 10-year sentence. The investigation revealed that Kia had been gathering highly classified information for Russian military intelligence from 2011 to 2021, marking it as one of Sweden’s most significant espionage cases to date.