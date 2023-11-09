Ukraine Strikes Major Blow to Russian Navy Submarine Rostov-on-Don

The Ukrainian strike on the Russian Navy’s Kilo-class submarine, Rostov-on-Don, has dealt a significant blow to Russia’s naval capabilities. The submarine, one of the four Improved Kilo-class submarines in the Black Sea, was a key asset in launching Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets. However, the attack on September 13, carried out with British supplied Storm Shadow missiles, has left the submarine severely damaged and out of action.

Images of the aftermath reveal the extent of the devastation caused by the strike. The detonation of the missile’s warhead has torn apart the outer casing and inner pressure hull of the submarine. The torpedo room, where the missile hit, was likely empty, but the explosion from the warhead wreaked havoc inside the submarine, damaging vital internal components.

The damage goes beyond what meets the eye, as fires ignited by the explosion have further ravaged the submarine’s interior. Electrical systems have been melted and fried, while pipes and valves have been ripped from their supports. The hull itself has suffered additional harm due to firefighting efforts, with gallons of harbor water sprayed through the hole in an attempt to extinguish the flames.

Notably, a second large hole on the starboard side of the submarine suggests either a secondary explosion within the vessel or an exit wound from the missile’s passage through the submarine. While the exact chain of events remains uncertain, it is clear that both the pressure hull and critical internal compartments have been severely damaged.

Despite the Russian Ministry of Defense’s claims of repairability, it is highly unlikely that Rostov-on-Don can be salvaged. The cost and time required for repairs would be exorbitant, and the submarine would need to be transported to a suitable shipyard, such as the Admiralty yard in St. Petersburg. Currently, the wreck is being covered with tarpaulin, indicating that it may remain immobile for the foreseeable future, exacerbating Russia’s shortage of dry dock spaces in the Black Sea.

In conclusion, Ukraine’s strike on Rostov-on-Don has crippled a significant naval asset for Russia, disrupting their operations and further straining their resources.