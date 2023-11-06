Russian Air Force Tests Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile on Ukraine, Signaling Strategic Shift

The recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine has taken a significant turn as Russian forces have deployed their Kinzhal hypersonic missile using an Su-34 fighter-bomber for the first time. The Russian state media reported that the Su-34 aircraft successfully launched the Kinzhal missile during an air strike. This marks a tactical shift in the Kremlin’s utilization of its air force in the ongoing war.

The Kinzhal missile, also known as the “Dagger” or “Killjoy,” has become a prominent feature of Russia’s missile strikes in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. While Kinzhal strikes have been previously reported by Ukraine’s air force, its deployment from an Su-34 fighter-bomber is a significant development.

Experts suggest that making the Su-34 Kinzhal-capable is a logical step for Russia’s military strategy. Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, explains that it would free up the MiG-31 aircraft to act as interceptors along the front line. The MiG-31’s long-range radar and interceptors have proven useful in countering Ukrainian aircraft. This strategic shift may lead to an increased deployment of MiG-31s in defensive roles against aircraft and cruise missiles.

Despite Russia’s claims that the Kinzhal is an unstoppable hypersonic weapon, Western experts caution that it may not be as invulnerable to air defenses as Russia suggests. Military expert David Hambling suggests that the Kinzhal is more accurately classified as an air-launched ballistic missile with limited course-correction capability.

Ukraine’s military has claimed success in intercepting several Kinzhal missiles in recent months. Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, Ukraine’s Air Force commander, confirmed the successful interception of a Kinzhal missile fired from a MiG-31K in early May 2023. However, the Russian Defense Ministry dismissed these claims as “wishful thinking.”

As the conflict continues, the deployment of the Kinzhal missile from an Su-34 fighter-bomber highlights Russia’s evolving military tactics in the region. It remains to be seen how this strategic shift will impact the course of the war and the balance of power between the two nations.