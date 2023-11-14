Russian Students return to School with a Focus on National Identity

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — As schools in Russia open their doors after the summer break, students are facing a renewed emphasis on national identity and patriotism. While the Kremlin’s narratives about the war in Ukraine and its confrontation with the West have always been present in Russian education, they are taking an even more prominent spot this year.

In an effort to boost patriotism, students are now expected to listen to Russia’s national anthem and witness the raising of the tricolor flag on a weekly basis. Additionally, a new subject titled “Conversations about Important Things” has been introduced to the curriculum. This subject aims to instill a sense of national pride and loyalty to the state.

One notable change is the inclusion of a chapter on the annexation of Crimea in high school history textbooks. The annexation is described as a “special military operation,” using the Kremlin’s preferred terminology. Basic military training has also been incorporated into a course on self-defense and first aid.

President Vladimir Putin himself has shown a keen interest in shaping the education system to promote patriotism. Recently, he met with 30 school students from different regions, emphasizing the resilience and strength of the Russian people. This event was labeled as an “open lesson” as part of the “Conversations About Important Things” program.

The government’s increased focus on education can be attributed to previous mass protests organized by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which attracted a significant number of young people. Authorities have recognized that this new generation, which grew up under Putin’s presidency, may have different perspectives and beliefs compared to the Kremlin’s agenda.

However, this newfound emphasis on patriotism in schools has raised concerns among some parents. Mandatory ideological lessons are causing alarm, with worries that students’ minds are becoming overly militarized. Parents fear that history textbooks are being rewritten to fit a specific narrative, effectively imposing a mandatory ideology.

Despite these concerns, some parents have found solace in knowing that not all teachers strictly adhere to the directives. They report having teachers who approach the lessons with caution, avoiding political discussions and focusing on depoliticized topics instead.

While the impact of these changes on Russian students’ mindset remains to be seen, it is clear that the government is determined to mold a young generation that is loyal to the state and shares its vision. The ongoing efforts to shape education will undoubtedly shape the future of Russia.