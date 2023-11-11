Choosing the Right Subscription Plan for Your FT.com Trial

When considering your trial subscription for FT.com, it is important to understand the different options available to you. With both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, you will have complete digital access to FT.com during your trial period. Let’s explore what each package offers:

Standard Digital

The Standard Digital package provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. It is designed to keep you informed about the latest developments in a variety of fields.

Premium Digital

If you opt for the Premium Digital package, you’ll enjoy all the benefits of the Standard Digital package plus additional features. This includes access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original and in-depth reporting. It’s the ideal choice for those seeking a more comprehensive business news experience.

During your trial, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section and make the necessary adjustments. This allows you to tailor your subscription to best fit your needs.

What Happens at the End of Your Trial?

If you decide to take no action at the end of your trial period, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan provides complete access to FT.com for $69 per month.

For those looking for cost savings, you have the option to change your plan or pay annually. By selecting the annual payment option, you can save 20% while still enjoying premium access to FT.com.

Alternatively, if you feel that the Standard Digital package meets your needs, you can choose to downgrade your subscription. This package still offers a robust journalistic experience that fulfills many users’ requirements.

You have the freedom to make changes to your subscription plan at any time, and these changes will take effect at the end of the trial period. This means you will continue to enjoy full access for the remaining 4 weeks, regardless of whether you choose to downgrade or cancel.

Cancelling Your Subscription

Should you decide to cancel your subscription at any point, you can easily do so online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option. You will still have access to your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

Accepted Forms of Payment

We offer convenient payment options for your trial subscription, including credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. Choose the method that is most convenient for you.

At FT.com, we strive to provide you with the best possible subscription experience, allowing you to stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news and analysis. Start your trial today and choose the subscription plan that best suits your needs!

FAQ

Q: Can I change my subscription plan during the trial?

A: Absolutely! You have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time during the trial period.

Q: What happens if I do nothing at the end of my trial?

A: If you do not make any changes, you will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan and continue to have full access to FT.com.

Q: Can I save money by paying annually?

A: Yes, by choosing the annual payment option, you can save 20% and still enjoy premium access to FT.com.

Q: What if I decide to cancel my subscription?

A: You can easily cancel your subscription at any time online, and you will still have access until the end of your current billing period.

Q: What forms of payment are accepted?

A: We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments for your convenience.