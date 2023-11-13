Russian state media has been abuzz with speculation and theories following the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Wagner Group, Dmitry Utkin, and their associates. As the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opens a criminal investigation into the crash, questions of responsibility and motive are at the forefront of the debate.

During a recent episode of the popular Russian talk show Full Contact, host Vladimir Solovyov passionately defended Russian President Vladimir Putin against claims that the incident was “Putin’s revenge.” Solovyov emphasized that Prigozhin and Wagner Group posed no threat to the Kremlin, but rather were a significant concern for European countries. He argued that Putin had nothing to gain from Prigozhin’s demise and asserted that Russia is a nation of laws, not a mafia-like organization.

However, Solovyov did suggest alternative suspects who might have been involved in the incident. He pointed to NATO countries, claiming that they would benefit from Prigozhin’s death as it could undermine Russian military capabilities in Africa. Ukraine was also mentioned as a possible beneficiary, especially considering the timing of the incident coinciding with their Independence Day. Solovyov dismissed concerns that organizing such an operation would be too complex for Ukrainians, expressing frustration with dissenting audience members and insulting them.

Amidst the heated debate, Solovyov accused Western media outlets of attempting to shift blame away from the true perpetrators responsible for the crash. He placed blame on the “Anglo-Saxons,” specifically naming France, Poland, the Baltic states, and NATO countries in general as potential culprits. Solovyov vehemently stressed that this incident did not benefit Russia in any way.

In the aftermath of the crash, new details have emerged about previous tensions involving Prigozhin and the Wagner Group. Solovyov had previously voiced his dissatisfaction with Russia’s failure to retaliate against those who harm the nation. He highlighted the mutiny led by Prigozhin earlier this year, calling attention to the lack of consequences for such actions.

The investigation into Prigozhin’s death is ongoing, and authorities are examining potential motives and suspects. As the Russian state media continues to grapple with this tragic event, many questions remain unanswered. Nevertheless, one thing is certain: the aftermath of the plane crash has sparked intense debate and speculation surrounding the true cause and those responsible for the loss of these prominent figures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

A: Yevgeny Prigozhin was the head of Wagner Group, a private military company known for its involvement in conflicts around the world.

Q: What is the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation?

A: The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation is a state investigative agency responsible for investigating serious crimes in Russia.

Q: What role does Vladimir Solovyov play in Russian state media?

A: Vladimir Solovyov is a popular figure in Russian state television and hosts several talk shows, where he provides commentary on current events and engages in discussions with guests.

Q: What are the theories about the cause of the plane crash?

A: While the investigation is still ongoing, there are various theories being debated, including potential motives involving European countries, NATO, and Ukraine.

Q: Are there any confirmed suspects in the investigation?

A: As of now, there are no confirmed suspects in the investigation. The authorities are actively exploring all possible leads and analyzing evidence to determine responsibility for the crash.

