The wives of Russian men who were drafted under President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization last year are voicing their frustrations and concerns. In a recent appeal published on the Telegram channel The Way Home, the soldiers’ relatives criticized the Kremlin for betraying its own people and making empty promises. They expressed their disappointment at the fact that their loved ones were taken to Ukraine, despite promises that reservists would not be called up.

While the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had initially announced that the mobilization aimed to target 300,000 reservists and ex-military personnel with certain military specialties and relevant experience, the soldiers’ families argue that the mobilization has turned into a mistake with severe consequences. They claim that many of their loved ones will never return, and that the promises made by the president have turned out to be empty.

According to a report by the RAND Corporation, Russian personnel fighting in Ukraine have not been allowed to leave the military since Putin’s decree. The only ways soldiers are currently allowed to leave are through mandatory retirement age, medical discharge, or imprisonment. The lack of rotation and inadequate rest, combined with prolonged exposure to combat stress, has intensified feelings of resentment and helplessness among Russian soldiers.

The wives of the mobilized men describe the current situation as absurd, particularly considering that the President declared 2024 as the year of the family. They argue that this is ironic, as many wives are left without their husbands, children are growing up without fathers, and some have already become orphans.

This appeal sheds light on the concerns and frustrations of the soldiers’ families, highlighting the human toll that the partial mobilization has taken. While Newsweek has yet to verify all the claims made, this expression of discontent showcases the need for further examination and discussion regarding the treatment of mobilized soldiers and their families.

