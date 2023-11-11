In a shocking revelation, a Russian soldier has exposed Moscow’s clandestine mission to annihilate his unit stationed in Ukraine. Ukrainian military intelligence intercepted an audio recording, which has since been made public, featuring the soldier disclosing the grim reality he faces between Ukrainian forces and the Russian troops deliberately targeting his comrades.

The soldier, whose identity remains concealed, despairingly confessed that only two individuals from his unit managed to survive. The rest are presumed dead, their official status listed as “Missing in Action.” Reports suggest that the soldier referred to Russian “contract soldiers” as potential replacements for the fallen soldiers. These contract soldiers, often termed “barrier troops” or “blocking units,” are responsible for enforcing military conduct regulations. Startlingly, it has been speculated that these troops have been instructed to shoot Russian soldiers who attempt to escape combat situations in Ukraine.

The soldier’s unsettling conversation with a friend revealed further horrifying details. In a desperate plea for guidance, he expressed helplessness, stating that their unit had been abandoned, with no foreseeable escape from the dire circumstances. The soldier shared that the contract troops had been transported from prisons in Russia-occupied Luhansk to their undisclosed location. Alas, returning to military headquarters to explain the perilous situation seemed impossible, as the area was riddled with landmines, turning any potential route into a potential death trap.

The conversation took an even darker turn when the soldier’s friend inquired about a mutual acquaintance. The soldier somberly confirmed that their comrade remained lifeless in the field, lying in a body bag. The friend expressed disbelief and asked about the identity of the contract servicemen attacking them. The soldier confirmed that these troops were indeed Russian, brought in from Luhansk prisons, and estimated their numbers around 30.

Intriguingly, the soldier noted that all the necessary paperwork had been prepared, suggesting a systematic plan to eradicate their unit. The soldier’s claim implied that they had been deemed expendable, prompting the introduction of contract troops to replace them. The soldier referred to this grim reality as “annulling,” utilizing frontline jargon to describe what seemed like a “disciplinary execution.”

The presence of Russian “barrier troops” has been previously documented by the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense (MoD). These units, due to low morale and soldiers’ reluctance to engage, use extreme measures like shooting retreating comrades to compel aggressive action. This tactic has been observed in past conflicts involving Russian forces. Additionally, Ukraine has presented multiple instances of Russian soldiers confessing to the killing of their fellow soldiers. The Ukrainian Security Service and news agencies have released interviews and video footage supporting these claims.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has been contacted for comment, but no response has been received thus far.

FAQ

What are “barrier troops”?

Barrier troops, also known as blocking units, are military units tasked with enforcing military conduct rules. In the context of the conflict in Ukraine, these troops are suspected of being behind the targeted killings of Russian soldiers attempting to retreat from battle.

What does “annulling” mean in this context?

In frontline terminology, “annulling” refers to the deliberate elimination or disciplinary execution of soldiers deemed expendable or problematic to a particular military objective.

