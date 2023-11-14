KYIV, Aug 14 – In a devastating attack that took place on Sunday, a series of Russian shelling resulted in the loss of seven innocent lives, including a 22-day-old baby, in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The incident has left at least 22 individuals wounded and has prompted local officials to declare a day of mourning for the victims.

The village of Shyroka Balka witnessed the greatest tragedy, with five people losing their lives. Among them was a 22-day-old baby girl, her 12-year-old brother who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, and their 39-year-old mother, Olesia, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The neighboring village of Stanislav also experienced casualties, with two individuals, including a pastor, losing their lives, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Amidst this tragic event, questions arise regarding the motives behind these merciless attacks. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko expressed his frustration in a Telegram post, stating that the terrorists responsible for these actions will never willingly cease their violence. He emphasized the need for forceful intervention, stating that the terrorists must be stopped.

The extent of the attacks is not limited to individual villages, as casualties were also reported in other settlements in the region, including Kherson City and the town of Beryslav. The interior ministry confirmed that three people were wounded in each of these locations. Furthermore, additional incidents were reported in surrounding areas, such as Kherson Region, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donbas, Kharkiv, and the northeastern border of Ukraine.

As the news of this tragic event spread, local officials expressed their grief and solidarity with the affected communities. Governor Prokudin shared his condolences on Telegram, recounting the list of settlements that were attacked on Sunday. The emotional impact of these attacks reverberated throughout the Kherson region.

Tragically, even after the initial shelling, the region continued to face destruction. The local Kherson government reported further airstrikes and artillery shelling, causing injuries and damaging homes in the town of Bilozerka and the village of Odradokamianka. These subsequent attacks serve as a haunting reminder of the ongoing threat faced by the people of Kherson.

President Zelenskiy addressed the nation, vowing that each act of Russian aggression will be met with a resolute response. He highlighted the various targets and actions carried out by Russia in the past, reaffirming Ukraine’s commitment to justice and holding Russia accountable for its crimes.

As the situation unfolds, the Ukrainian military’s counteroffensive to reclaim the Russian-occupied territories remains ongoing. While the region continues to bear the brunt of Russian shelling, the Ukrainian government’s determination to protect its citizens and respond to these acts of aggression is unwavering.

The loss of innocent lives in Kherson is a tragic reminder of the ongoing conflict in the region. As the international community closely monitors the situation, urgent calls for peace and an end to violence persist. The people of Kherson deserve safety, security, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives without fear of further attacks.

