Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has caused damage to a historic church, further exacerbating the destruction of the country’s cultural heritage. The landmark St. Catherine’s Cathedral, which once housed the remains of a renowned Russian commander from the 18th century, was targeted in the attack. This incident follows the recent missile strike that severely damaged a beloved Orthodox cathedral in Odesa. As Ukraine’s military intensifies its counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory, the risk to cultural monuments becomes increasingly apparent.

The church in Kherson, dating back to 1781, is a notable structure in the city. It previously served as the burial site for Prince Grigory Potemkin, a key figure in Russian history who played a pivotal role in annexing the Crimean Peninsula. However, the remains of Potemkin were relocated last year during the Russian occupation of Kherson, before the city was retaken by Ukrainian forces. This reclaiming of Kherson marked a significant victory for Ukraine and a major setback for the Kremlin.

Potemkin’s legacy extends beyond his military achievements. He is famously associated with the “Potemkin villages,” alleged fake settlements erected to impress Empress Catherine the Great during her visit to Crimea. Though these stories are now widely doubted, his name remains a symbol of Russian control in the southeastern regions of Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine has not only resulted in the loss of human lives but also caused irreparable damage to cultural sites. The shelling on St. Catherine’s Cathedral in Kherson and the previous attack on the Orthodox cathedral in Odesa highlight the continued threat to the country’s historic buildings. The Ukrainian government reported casualties in recent Russian attacks in eastern provinces, emphasizing the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, the use of attack drones by both sides further escalates the situation. Ukraine’s military has launched drone strikes into Russian territory, while Russia claims to have shot down Ukrainian drones near Moscow. These incidents illustrate the gravity of the conflict and the potential for further destruction.

Kherson, in particular, has faced significant devastation throughout the conflict. Besides the attacks on its churches, the city witnessed the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in early June, resulting in widespread flooding and the displacement of thousands of residents. The relentless artillery and drone attacks from across the Dnieper River have turned Kherson into the front line in the country’s south.

The destruction of cultural heritage is not limited to Kherson alone. Throughout the war, Ukraine has seen the tragic loss of numerous historical sites, museums, and artifacts. The preservation of cultural heritage is essential for a nation’s identity and should be a shared responsibility of the international community.

