Russian regions faced a series of disruptions caused by Ukrainian attacks, including drone strikes and shelling, leading to damage and flight diversions. The incidents occurred on Sunday and resulted in three people being wounded.

Since the beginning of June, as part of their counteroffensive, Ukraine’s armed forces have been accused of carrying out drone strikes and shelling on civilian targets in Russian regions on an almost daily basis.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, reported that the central market in Shebekino was shelled by Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday morning. Preliminary reports indicate that a woman was wounded with shrapnel in the neck, while two men suffered shrapnel wounds to their legs.

The governor of the Bryansk region, also located on the border, stated that Ukrainian shelling damaged houses and two administrative buildings in a village, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

Simultaneously, in the Smolensk region west of Moscow, five drones were shot down, and another drone was shot down over the Krasnodar region on the Black Sea coast.

Sochi airport, on the morning of October 1st, implemented temporary flight restrictions due to the attacks. As a result, six flights were redirected to other airports. Meanwhile, the Crimea bridge, connecting the Moscow-annexed peninsula to the Russian mainland, had a temporary closure for undisclosed reasons.

The incident follows last week’s claim by Ukraine of responsibility for a missile attack on the headquarters of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, which dealt a significant blow to the Kremlin.

Overall, these attacks have disrupted the affected Russian regions, causing damage, injuries, and flight diversions. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate tensions in the region, resulting in dire consequences for both sides.

