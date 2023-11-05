Russia recently concluded regional and municipal elections, which have been widely criticized due to allegations of vote rigging and the annexation of regions from Ukraine. Despite the controversy, President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party received overwhelming support, reinforcing the Kremlin’s message of stability under Putin’s leadership.

The Council of Europe, Europe’s leading rights group, condemned the elections, stating that they were in clear violation of international law. Kyiv and its allies also criticized the elections, arguing that they further solidify Moscow’s control over regions in Ukraine. However, the Russian government maintains that the elections were free and fair, pointing to opinion polls and previous election victories as evidence of Putin’s popularity.

While Putin’s United Russia party dominated the elections, there were limitations on electoral competition in the regions. Strong candidates, including those from the main opposition Communist Party, were prevented from running by authorities. This raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Stanislav Andreychuk, co-chair of Golos, a voter rights’ group designated a “foreign agent” by the Russian government, reported instances of vote rigging and various forms of intimidation against opposition candidates. However, the Kremlin dismissed these claims, insisting that the elections proceeded without significant irregularities.

Despite these criticisms, it is important to note that all significant political forces in Russia, including the opposition parties, are broadly loyal to Putin and his policies, particularly regarding the conflict in Ukraine. United Russia won every provincial governor’s race it contested, including the re-election of powerful Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a close ally of Putin.

Furthermore, Kremlin-backed candidates also secured victories in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, which were annexed by Moscow last year. The international community, including Japan, condemned these elections as illegal and called for the recognition of these regions as part of Ukraine.

While the controversy surrounding the Russian elections persists, the results highlight the ongoing popularity of President Putin and the dominance of the United Russia party. These elections further solidify Putin’s hold on power and raise questions about the state of democracy in Russia.