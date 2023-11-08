Russia Suggests US Responsibility for Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed fingers at the United States for contributing to the violent conflict between Israel and Hamas. Speaking during a forum with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani, Putin argued that U.S. foreign policy and neglecting established settlement mechanisms had led to the current crisis.

Putin emphasized that the core issue underlying the conflict was the lack of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He criticized the U.S. for attempting to resolve the problem through material handouts, rather than addressing the fundamental political challenges.

The Russian president acknowledged the severity of the situation, expressing concern about the escalating violence and the impact on civilian populations. He urged both sides to prioritize the safety of women, children, and the elderly, emphasizing the need to minimize casualties.

While Russia’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is longstanding, Putin reiterated their support for the implementation of United Nations Security Council decisions, particularly in regards to an independent Palestinian state.

The recent attack by Hamas on Israel during the holiday of Simchat Torah triggered Israel’s security cabinet to declare war against the militant group. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hamas would face a substantial price and warned that the conflict would be both prolonged and challenging.

The ongoing conflict has already claimed the lives of over 2,300 individuals, including more than 1,200 in Israel.

Putin’s remarks highlight the complex factors contributing to the conflict and suggest a broader role for international actors in finding a lasting solution. The link between settlement activities and the escalation of violence provides important context for understanding the challenges faced by Israel and Palestine.

As the conflict continues, it is crucial for global leaders to engage in diplomatic efforts that prioritize dialogue, de-escalation, and the protection of innocent lives. Only through a concerted international effort can a sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict be achieved.