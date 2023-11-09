Choosing the Right Subscription Plan for Your FT.com Trial

When signing up for a trial of FT.com, it’s important to know what features are included so you can make an informed decision about your subscription plan. During your trial period, you’ll have access to complete digital content with everything offered in both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

The Standard Digital package provides you with access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, the Premium Digital package offers all the features of the Standard Digital package, plus exclusive access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

At the end of your trial, if you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan at a cost of $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan anytime during the trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section of your account.

If you want to save on costs, you can modify your plan to better suit your needs. You have the option to switch to Standard Digital, a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. Additionally, if you’d like to keep your premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of the trial.

Making changes to your subscription plan or canceling is easy. You can do it anytime online by logging into your account and navigating to the “Settings & Account” section. If you decide to cancel, you’ll still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

To make things convenient for you, we support various payment options including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal.

Take advantage of your trial period to explore FT.com and make an informed decision about the subscription plan that best suits your needs. Whether you choose Standard Digital or Premium Digital, you’ll have access to top-quality news and analysis from a trusted source.