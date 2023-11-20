Russians Reportedly Reporting Fellow Citizens in Overwhelming Numbers

Russians are reportedly flooding the police with reports about their neighbors and colleagues, according to a recent report by the BBC. This surge in denunciations is said to be due to the strict measures put in place by the Kremlin to suppress criticism of the Ukraine war.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the government implemented draconian laws aimed at punishing individuals who criticize the military’s actions in what they refer to as a “special military operation.” These laws are vaguely defined, making it easier for individuals to be found guilty of offenses that involve discrediting the military. If convicted, Russians can face fines of up to $560 or even imprisonment for up to five years.

Police officials have reported to the BBC that they are overwhelmed with the number of reports they receive regarding the alleged discrediting of the army. According to a retired police officer who spoke with the BBC, people are constantly finding excuses to denounce others over the “special military operation.” This influx of reports often results in police resources being diverted from more pressing matters.

One individual, referred to as Anna Korobkova, disclosed that she had personally filed 1,397 denunciations since the invasion. However, the retired police officer also highlighted the issue of false accusations, stating that genuine cases often go unnoticed amid a sea of trivial reports. Additionally, the report by the BBC suggested that some Russians are being arrested based on baseless accusations made by individuals with personal grudges.

The situation has raised concerns among human rights groups, with OVD-Info revealing that approximately 20,000 individuals have been arrested during anti-war protests in Russia. Of those arrested, around 440 face more serious charges related to their alleged opposition to the war. If found guilty, they could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. As a result, some individuals have chosen to flee the country.

While the surge in reporting may reflect a genuine concern among some Russians, the overwhelming number of denunciations has led to a diversion of police resources from more pressing matters. Critics argue that the broad and vaguely defined laws have created an environment where false accusations and personal grudges are weaponized, leading to the unjust persecution of innocent citizens.

