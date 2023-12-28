Russian Poets Receive Lengthy Jail Sentences for Speaking Out Against War

Two Russian poets were recently sentenced to long prison terms for their participation in a reading of anti-war poems in Moscow. Artyom Kamardin was given a seven-year sentence, while Yegor Shtovba received five and a half years. They were charged with “inciting hatred” against Russian troops and making “appeals against state security”. Despite pleading not guilty, they were found guilty and sentenced accordingly.

The sentencing of these poets is just another example of the stifling of dissent in Russia, which has been condemned by rights groups. The crackdown on opposition voices has been unprecedented, further limiting freedom of expression in the country.

Earlier this year, another poet, Nikolai Dayneko, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty and cooperating with the investigation. The poetry reading event, known as the Mayakovsky Readings, took place on September 25, 2022, in Triumfalnaya Square, Moscow. This event has been a gathering point for dissidents and activists since the 1950s.

During the event, Kamardin recited a poem that criticized Russian imperialism in southern Ukraine and made references to the historical Slavonic state of Kievan Rus. Following his participation in the reading, Kamardin was arrested, and his wife, Alexandra Popova, reported that they were subjected to physical abuse and threats during the arrest.

The other poet, Shtovba, claimed that he had only attended the event and applauded the performances, without participating directly. He argued that there was no evidence to prove his guilt of inciting hatred.

The sentences handed down to Kamardin and Shtovba were met with shouts of “Shame!” in the courtroom. The Mayakovsky Readings, which have taken place intermittently since 1958, had to suspend their activities due to the ongoing “military censorship and mobilization” that posed a threat to participants’ safety.

These cases of poets being imprisoned for expressing their opinions and criticizing the war in Ukraine are just a few examples of the widespread crackdown on dissent in Russia. Activists, opposition figures, and critics of the government, including Sasha Skochilenko and Vladimir Kara-Murza, have also faced harsh sentencing.

As the full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen this unprecedented suppression of domestic opposition. The targeting of individuals who dare to speak out against the war or criticize the government has led to an alarming increase in the number of people imprisoned.

It is essential to recognize that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and the silencing of voices only serves to undermine democracy and create an atmosphere of fear. The international community must raise awareness about these human rights violations and stand in solidarity with those who are being unjustly persecuted for their peaceful expression.

